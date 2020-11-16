Oxnard man in critical condition after walking into street, being struck by vehicle

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - A man was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oxnard Sunday evening.

Around 7:46 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on C Street north of Fifth Street.

After investigating, officers determined that a 2014 Cadillac ATS sedan had struck the 30-year-old man.

It appears that the man had been walking eastbound on C Street north of Fifth when, for unknown reasons, he walked into the path of the oncoming Cadillac which was driving north on C Street. Police said the man had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

Officers said the Cadillac driver immediately pulled over after the collision and cooperated with officers. The vehicle's speed does not appear to be a factor.

The man was assessed by medics who determined he had sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was listed as being in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Senior Officer Paul Knapp at (805) 385-7750 or email paul.knapp@oxnardpd.org.