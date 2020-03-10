Police arrest second suspect in murder of Oxnard teen

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police Department arrested the second suspect involved in the murder of a 17-year-old teen in Oxnard on September 14.

Oxnard Police Department arrested Victor Andrew Aguiar, 25, Oxnard for his involvement in the murder of Peter Morales on Tuesday afternoon.

On September 14, 2019, Peter Morales, 17, was shot and killed in Oxnard around 10:45 p.m.

Since September, investigators worked for months to uncover evidence and identify those responsible for the death of the teen.

On December 18, Oxnard Police Department was able to gather enough evidence to arrest the first suspect Jose Dimas, 21, Oxnard for the murder of Morales.

Investigators on the case were able to identify the second suspect, Aguiar.

Aguiar is currently in custody at the Ventura County Main Jail for another unrelated crime.

Major Crimes Investigators worked in conjunction with investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, Cyber Intel Unit, Ventura County Combined Agency Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshall's Office.

Oxnard Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669.

The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the City.