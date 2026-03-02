Drivers Get a Double Dose of New Roundabouts in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - It's a rare sight, but two roundabouts are opening at the same time in Goleta.

They are on both sides of Highway 217 on Hollister Ave. This area has had congestion and driver confusion for years.

The goal was to increase traffic safety along with a smoother flow in an area that has a crowded street, multiple highway ramps and is in a close proximity to the Santa Barbara Airport and UC Santa Barbara. It can, at times, be backed up in more than one direction.

Over the weekend, final work was done on paving and striping.

Ramps were closed Friday evening until Monday morning before reopening for traffic.

The work is done as part of Goleta's Project Connect . This involves other nearby streets including Fowler, Ekwill and Kellogg Ave.

Statistics show roundabouts have a strong safety record and can reduce both injury and fatal accidents.

For more roundabout driving information go to: Federal Highway Administration.

