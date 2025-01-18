Teen dead from solo car crash in Port Hueneme early Saturday

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme police officers found an 18-year-old male dead from a solo car crash just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers noticed the victim was unresponsive and performed life-saving measures before he passed from his injuries at the scene, according to the PRPD.

Early investigations are that it's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash and that the car was traveling at a high speed before leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree, detailed the PRPD.

Flying debris from the crash caused minor injuries to someone inside the home on the 200 block of W. Hemlock St., according to the PRPD.

