Driver dead after crashing into semi-truck in Santa Maria Saturday

today at 10:21 am
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A solo driver died on Highway 1 in Santa Maria after crashing into a semi-truck just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both vehicles were cleared off the road about 45 minutes later as the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, detailed the SBCFD.

Highway 1 remains open in both directions, as the SBCFD, Guadalupe, and Santa Maria Fire crews will assist the coroner.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

