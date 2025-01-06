Woman seriously injured as pesdestrian in car crash Monday in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department helped a woman to the hospital after she was the pedestrian in a car crash on the 3300 Block of Spring Street Monday.

The crash involving a Dodge Charger happened at 5:20 p.m. and neither drugs or alcohol weren't factors in the incident, according to the PRPD.

The 33-year-old Paso Robles woman had serious injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment, detailed the PRPD.

This investigation is ongoing and those with more information can call the following number.