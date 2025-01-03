Paso Robles man suffers injuries from car crash Thursday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department helped a man to the hospital as the pedestrian in a car crash just past 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The 74-year-old had serious injuries and was treated at a local hospital after the crash on the 1800 block of Spring Street, according to the PRPD.

An investigation proved that alcohol was not a factor in the crash after the driver stayed on the scene with the PRPD.

The investigation remains ongoing and those who wish to remain anonymous for this or other crimes, can call the Crime Stoppers' hotline.