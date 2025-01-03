Skip to Content
Traffic

Paso Robles man suffers injuries from car crash Thursday

KEYT
By
New
today at 8:28 pm
Published 8:41 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department helped a man to the hospital as the pedestrian in a car crash just past 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The 74-year-old had serious injuries and was treated at a local hospital after the crash on the 1800 block of Spring Street, according to the PRPD.

An investigation proved that alcohol was not a factor in the crash after the driver stayed on the scene with the PRPD.

The investigation remains ongoing and those who wish to remain anonymous for this or other crimes, can call the Crime Stoppers' hotline.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content