Skip to Content
Traffic

Fillmore woman dead Tuesday morning after car crash on Highway 126

MGN
By
New
today at 5:21 pm
Published 5:23 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – A 59-year-old Fillmore woman died after losing control of her truck due to rain at 11:16 a.m. on Highway 126, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck driver crashed into a woman in a Mercedes who suffered only minor injuries near the Peck Road on-ramp and both cars came to a stop, detailed the CHP.

Both women were taken to Ventura County Medical Center as one lane of the highway was closed for an hour after the crash, explained the CHP.

The FIllmore woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and no prosecution is expected due to rainy weather as a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content