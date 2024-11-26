Fillmore woman dead Tuesday morning after car crash on Highway 126

VENTURA, Calif. – A 59-year-old Fillmore woman died after losing control of her truck due to rain at 11:16 a.m. on Highway 126, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck driver crashed into a woman in a Mercedes who suffered only minor injuries near the Peck Road on-ramp and both cars came to a stop, detailed the CHP.

Both women were taken to Ventura County Medical Center as one lane of the highway was closed for an hour after the crash, explained the CHP.

The FIllmore woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and no prosecution is expected due to rainy weather as a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.