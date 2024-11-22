Murder charges filed Friday against Brian Hernandez Cervantes for DUI crash in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Brian Hernandez Cervantes, a 23-year-old man, received murder charges Friday after a fatal DUI crash on Harris Grande Road near Lompoc on Nov. 20, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez Cervantes is now charged with two felony counts of Willful Murder in Conscious Disregard for Human Life after the deaths of seven-month-old Luna Alani Hernandez and three-year-old Stella Aliyah Hernandez, detailed the SBCDAO.

The man is being held in custody without bail and CHP is still leading the pending investigation with his arraignment scheduled for Nov. 25 at 8:30 a.m., explained the SBCDAO.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victims and donations can be made here.