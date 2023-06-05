Full closure scheduled for Highway 1 between Lompoc and Las Cruces on Wednesday

LOMPOC, Calif. – An emergency repair project on Highway 1, one-mile north of Jalama Road, will result in the full closure of the Highway 1/101 interchange at Las Cruces and at the Highway 1/246 interchange in Lompoc on Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The full closure is required to install a drainage culvert across Highway 1 and is part of emergency repairs after the washout of the roadway on Saturday, Feb. 25 of this year detail Caltrans District 5.

Travelers are instructed to detour to Highway 246 to travel between Lompoc and Las Cruces on Wednesday during the closure.

For the most up to date information on road closures, visit the Caltrans QuickMap here.