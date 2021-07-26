Skip to Content
Bicyclist seriously injured in accident near Los Alamos

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – A woman was seriously injured in a bicycle accident near Los Alamos Sunday evening.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli, it happened on Highway 101 near the San Antonio Boulevard ramp just after 7 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene and found a woman in her 20s who was unconscious and suffering from a serious head injury.

She was treated at the scene and was then loaded into a helicopter to be transported to an area hospital.

Her condition is unclear at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Anyone with information about the accident should contact local law enforcement.

