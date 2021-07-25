Two injured in HWY 101 crash north of Los Alamos

Traffic

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after crashing on Highway 101 just north of Los Alamos Sunday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Cat Canyon Road. Santa Barbara County Fire said two vehicles were involved.

One person from each vehicle reportedly sustained moderate injuries but no extrication was needed.

Unfortunately, air support helicopters were not able to fly out due to weather conditions, so ground ambulances were used to transport the drivers to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.