Two injured in HWY 101 crash north of Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after crashing on Highway 101 just north of Los Alamos Sunday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. at Cat Canyon Road. Santa Barbara County Fire said two vehicles were involved.
One person from each vehicle reportedly sustained moderate injuries but no extrication was needed.
Unfortunately, air support helicopters were not able to fly out due to weather conditions, so ground ambulances were used to transport the drivers to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.
Vehicle Accident Hwy 101 at Cat Canyon Los Alamos. SBc on scene with a 2 vehicle accident with 2 moderately injured drivers. Both transported to MMC for further evaluation. No ext. required. Under inv. Traffic restrictions in area. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/Yxxl5C8JjD— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) July 25, 2021
Comments