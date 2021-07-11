Santa Maria police investigating hit-and-run that left one dead

Traffic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that left one person dead this weekend.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 500 block of North Broadway around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night in regards to a person who had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a single person who was pronounced dead. No further details about the victim's identity have been released at this time.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

If you happened to witness the crash or have any information about it, please reach out to Santa Maria police.