Lanes temporarily closed on HWY 101 following rollover crash in Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - Both lanes of Highway 101 were closed in Goleta following a rollover crash Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:52 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Winchester Canyon Road offramp.

California Highway Patrol reported that an RV may have crashed into a vehicle which rolled onto its roof in the center divider.

All lanes of the northbound freeway were stopped around 8 p.m. The number two lane was reopened half an hour later.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.