Lanes temporarily closed on HWY 101 following rollover crash in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - Both lanes of Highway 101 were closed in Goleta following a rollover crash Thursday evening.
It happened around 7:52 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Winchester Canyon Road offramp.
California Highway Patrol reported that an RV may have crashed into a vehicle which rolled onto its roof in the center divider.
All lanes of the northbound freeway were stopped around 8 p.m. The number two lane was reopened half an hour later.
It is unclear how many people were injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Comments