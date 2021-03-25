Skip to Content
today at 4:40 am
Published 4:30 am

Fatal accident reported near Lake Cachuma, Highway 154 closed in both directions

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A fatal accident on Highway 154 was reported by emergency personnel Thursday morning. And the highway is closed in both directions because of it.

Two vehicle crash on highway 154 with a reported black-tag and yellow-tag. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Fire)

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reporting two vehicles involved in the crash. At least one person is dead and another needed extrication from their vehicle. That person with injuries to their lower extremities, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The crash happened around 3:54 a.m. and a CalStar helicopter was requested but unable to fly due to weather.

https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo/status/1375049618124275715?s=20

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

