Four people transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Four people were transported to the hospital by ambulance after two vehicles collided at an intersection in Ventura Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. at Telephone Road and Johnson Drive.

There they found a person trapped inside one of the vehicles. Three other people were outside the vehicles but had sustained injuries.

Crews quickly took command by controlling life hazards and providing medical care to the victims.

The jaws of life were used to extricate the one person who was trapped. All four victims were then transported to local hospitals by AMR ambulance.

Ventura police responded to the scene to control traffic in the area.

A total of 18 personnel participated in this rescue.