Two killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 126 west of Fillmore

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 126 west of Fillmore.

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m. just west of Spalding Drive and reportedly involved three vehicles: a BMW 325I, a Smart Fortwo and a Chevrolet Avalanche.

CHP determined that an Oxnard man was driving the BMW westbound on the 126 while a woman from Fowler, Calif., drove the Smart car eastbound. A Chevrolet was traveling close behind the Smart car at the time.

CHP said, for reasons still under investigation, the BMW crossed over the double yellow lines and into the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The BMW then collided head-on with the Smart car and kept traveling westbound, crashing head-on again with the Chevrolet.

Ventura CHP, Moorpark CHP, Ventura County Sheriff's Office, and Ventura County Fire Department responded to the scene.

First responders said the 27-year-old driver of the BMW and 34-year-old driver of the Smart car died on impact.

A 25-year-old passenger riding in the Smart car was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and transported to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were treated on scene for minor injuries.

CHP shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy 126 in the area while officers investigated the incident.

They said it not clear at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by Ventura CHP. Anyone who witnessed it or has any information is asked to call Public Information Officer Steve Lutzke at 805-662-2640.