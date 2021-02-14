Vehicle overturns on East Camino Cielo near Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to an overturned vehicle on East Camino Cielo Sunday evening.

The crash was called in around 5:38 p.m. near the 3000 block of E Camino Cielo, not far from La Cumbre Peak.

CHP traffic logs said the vehicle was a black BMW that had rolled onto its roof. Three people were reportedly involved and able to exit the vehicle.

It is unclear how serious their injuries are at this time.

There may be traffic restrictions in the area.

Check back for updates.