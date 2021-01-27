Skip to Content
Rollover crash reported on HWY 101 near Santa Margarita

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - As we move into Wednesday morning during this winter storm, California Highway Patrol reported a rollover crash just west of Santa Margarita.

The crash happened around 4:44 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 101 freeway at Highway 58.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies and an AMR ambulance were called to the scene shortly after.

CHP said a lot of debris could be found along the shoulder of the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the collision.

The cause is under investigation.

As a reminder, CHP is urging drivers to take it slow and be careful on wet roads throughout the Central Coast.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

