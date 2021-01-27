Rollover crash reported on HWY 101 near Santa Margarita
SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - As we move into Wednesday morning during this winter storm, California Highway Patrol reported a rollover crash just west of Santa Margarita.
The crash happened around 4:44 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 101 freeway at Highway 58.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies and an AMR ambulance were called to the scene shortly after.
CHP said a lot of debris could be found along the shoulder of the road.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the collision.
The cause is under investigation.
As a reminder, CHP is urging drivers to take it slow and be careful on wet roads throughout the Central Coast.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Comments