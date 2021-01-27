Skip to Content
Road closed near HWY 58 in Santa Margarita due to downed lines, tree amid rainstorm

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol temporarily closed one road in Santa Margarita Wednesday morning due to downed power lines and a fallen tree.

The downed lines were first reported as being on I Street at Highway 58 around 5:31 a.m.

A downed tree and telephone pole were reported shortly after blocking at least half the road.

Due to traffic danger, CHP shut down I Street at Hwy 58 around 6:15 a.m.

Its is unclear when the road will be reopened. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

