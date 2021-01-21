Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing W. Carrillo Street.

Santa Barbara Police and Fire responded to the call around 6:50 p.m.

Officers said they found a man suffering from injuries in the middle of Carrillo near Chino Street.

The bicyclist was immediately transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover. Police said he was alert and able to talk when they found him.

It was determined the man had been biking northbound across Carrillo when he was struck by a vehicle traveling up the hill.

Police said they do not believe this is a criminal incident. They said the bicyclist appeared to have been struck at speeds between 25 and 35 miles per hour, well within the speed limit for that area.

Alcohol was also determined not to be a factor in the crash.

Due to several road closures, drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

Carrillo Street was shut down at Vista Del Pueblo and San Andres Street for about 20 minutes while officers investigated.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.