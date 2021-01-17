Two injured in crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters, sheriff's deputies and AMR responded to a two-vehicle crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 5:56 p.m. at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Arundel Road.

Multiple engines responded to the scene. The first arriving engine company reported the vehicles were in an offset head-on crash.

Two people sustained injuries, one from each car. One of the victims required extrication to exit their vehicle.

Vehicle Accident, Cathedral Oaks and Arundel, Goleta. SBC on scene with a 2 vehicle head on accident. Total of 2 patients, both minor to moderate injuries. Extrication was req. law enf. on scene. Under inv. Traffic restrictions. Call newsline. C/T 1756. pic.twitter.com/BskQCzMR6v — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) January 18, 2021

County Fire assessed the victims and determined their injuries ranged from minor to moderate. They were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

NewsChannel 3 is on the way to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.