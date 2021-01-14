One killed in rollover crash on HWY 246 west of Buellton
BUELLTON, Calif. - California Highway Patrol, AMR and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal rollover crash west of Buellton Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 246 at Domingos Road.
The first County Fire engine at the scene reported a single vehicle had rolled over with one person inside.
That person was reportedly ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP said the vehicle was lying on its side along the right-hand side of the roadway.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Comments