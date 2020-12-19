Motorcyclist flown to hospital with critical injuries after crash on HWY 101 north of Buellton
BUELLTON, Calif. - Highway 101 was temporarily closed north of Buellton on Saturday after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle, critically injuring one.
California Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 12 p.m. They said they found both vehicles on the right-hand side of the northbound lanes and some debris in the slow lane.
The first arriving Santa Barbara County Fire engine at the scene reported finding a motorcycle rider in her 30s lying in the roadway with serious injuries.
County paramedics immediately began providing the rider with life-saving treatments while a CALSTAR helicopter responded. CHP closed both sides of the freeway around 12:28 p.m. for the landing.
The helicopter then flew the injured woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she was listed as being in critical condition.
The southbound lanes of the freeway were fully opened by 12:35 p.m. along with the number one northbound lane. All lanes were fully reopened by 1:04 p.m.
A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the motorcycle and the involved car, described by CHP as a Volkswagen Jetta.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Comments