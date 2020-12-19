Motorcyclist flown to hospital with critical injuries after crash on HWY 101 north of Buellton

Traffic

BUELLTON, Calif. - Highway 101 was temporarily closed north of Buellton on Saturday after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle, critically injuring one.

California Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 12 p.m. They said they found both vehicles on the right-hand side of the northbound lanes and some debris in the slow lane.

The first arriving Santa Barbara County Fire engine at the scene reported finding a motorcycle rider in her 30s lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

County paramedics immediately began providing the rider with life-saving treatments while a CALSTAR helicopter responded. CHP closed both sides of the freeway around 12:28 p.m. for the landing.

The helicopter then flew the injured woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she was listed as being in critical condition.

(Photo: Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

The southbound lanes of the freeway were fully opened by 12:35 p.m. along with the number one northbound lane. All lanes were fully reopened by 1:04 p.m.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the motorcycle and the involved car, described by CHP as a Volkswagen Jetta.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.