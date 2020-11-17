Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Lompoc

Traffic

LOMPOC, Calif. - A bicyclist was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after they were hit by a car in Lompoc.

It happened on the 2500 block of North H Street at around 6 a.m.

Lompoc police arrived on scene and found a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle. The bicyclist was "critically injured" and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Lompoc police say they are actively investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Police said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.