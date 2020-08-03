Gas leak prompts road closures on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters and deputies are on scene investigating a gas leak reported at Hollister Avenue and Orange Avenue in Old Town Goleta.

The call went out around 1:31 p.m. Monday afternoon regarding a damaged gas line on the 100 block of Orange Avenue.

Firefighters said the gas leak is outside on the corner of Orange and Hollister. A large gas line was reportedly struck during a construction operation in the area.

Evacuations have been ordered for residences on the 100 block of Orange.

County Fire said crews are working to shut off the gas so that the pipe can be repaired.

Hollister Avenue was closed in both directions at Fairview Avenue and Orange.

Nearby traffic is being diverted by deputies onto Mandarin Drive.

No injuries or fire have been reported in connection to the gas leak.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.