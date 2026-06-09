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Fatal traffic collision temporarily closes road

MGN
By
Published 4:28 am

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) One person is dead after a fatal collision around 10 PM Monday night.

The collision happened on the US 101 South near the California Street onramp.

It involved two vehicles, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a grey Volvo sedan.

The Tahoe caught fire, and went off the roadway, killing the driver. The fire briefly spread to a nearby palm tree but was quickly put out by fire crews.

The driver of the sedan suffered no injuries.

The crash temporarily caused a hard closure of the road, but all lanes have re-opened as of this morning.

We are awaiting more information, and will bring you the latest as it comes in.

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Michael Yu

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