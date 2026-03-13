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One injured after small helicopter crash

SBCFD
By
today at 5:27 pm
Published 5:53 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders are on the scene of a small helicopter crash at the Santa Ynez Airport.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said one person in the crash is being taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the crash happened just after 5:00 p.m..

The crash is temporarily shutting down the Santa Ynez airport and more information on the crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

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Caleb Nguyen

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