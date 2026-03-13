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Lights up! Productions brings The Adams Family to Marjorie Luke Theatre

KEYT
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Published 11:15 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Weird is relative in Lights Up! Theatre Company’s creepy, kooky, hilariously fun production of “The Addams Family” musical held at Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Marina Ficker, from San Marcos High school plays Alice Beineke and Abigail Pfarr from Dos Pueblos High school plays Morticia Adams. The two join the Morning News to share about the play.

The show runs through the weekend and you can find tickets on their website.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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