Skip to Content
Top Stories

2nd annual Family Literacy Festival held Saturday

By
Updated
today at 11:20 am
Published 10:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The second annual Family Literacy Festival was held Saturday and included story time in Santa Barbara.

The free family event shared the joy of reading and family connection.

Local authors had the chance to read to community member which includes the author of Enchanted Tales of Magic Mojo and Gail.

 The festival works with schools and families to share the powerful message that readers are leaders.

"We're here just to really celebrate our students and continue to develop literacy and work with our community partner to support students and families as they work with children and develop their skills long term," said Sonia Wilson with Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Family Literacy
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.