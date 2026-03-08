Skip to Content
Gauchos complete sweep over Long Beach State and extend win streak to 11 games

UCSB
Gauchos rally for third straight game vs LBSU
By
Published 6:26 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - For the third straight day UCSB trailed 2-0 early to Long Beach State. It proved to be a winning formula as the Gauchos rallied again to win 6-2 and complete a 3-game home sweep.

UCSB scored two runs on hit batters, a run on a wild pitch and another one on a balk as they extend their winning streak to 11 games.

Dos Pueblos High School alum Kellan Montgomery improved to 3-0 as he beat his former Long Beach teammates by pitching 6 innings allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out eight.

Noah Karliner drove in 2 runs for UCSB who improved to 12-2 on the season and 3-0 in the Big West.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

