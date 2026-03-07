Skip to Content
Jackson Flora improves to 4-0 as Gauchos edge Long Beach State in Big West opener

D6E_0680
Entenza Design
Gauchos rally for 8th straight win
Published 8:59 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB ace Jackson Flora battled through a tough first inning to pitch UCSB to a 4-3 win over Long Beach State in the Big West opener for both teams.

The Gauchos have won eight straight games to move to 10-2 on the year.

After allowing two runs in the first inning, Flora shut down the Dirt Bags after that working six innings to improve to 4-0 on the year.

Flora allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out 7.

UCSB used a three-run fifth inning and took the lead for good on a two-run home run by Cole Kosciusko.

(Kosciusko celebrates his first home run on the season. Entenza Design).

The Gauchos extended their lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Rowan Kelly who finished with 3 hits and 2 runs batted in.

The Gauchos bullpen worked the final three innings, allowing just one run as AJ Krodel pitching a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

(San Marcos High School alum Chase Hoover pitched out of a seventh inning jam striking out two batters as Long Beach left the bases loaded. Entenza Design).

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

