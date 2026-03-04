Skip to Content
Top Stories

Wind alerts issued for many parts of Central Coast, warming ahead for the weekend

KEYT
By
New
Published 5:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Near to slightly above normal temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be more mild Thursday and Friday as well, before warming further for the weekend.

A big topic of discussion for Wednesday is wind speeds that will pick in the evening lasting until Thursday. A wind advisory will go into place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, for portions of Santa Barbara county and interior areas of Ventura county. Winds will be northerly and will 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A high wind warning will go into effect by 4 p.m. for the interior areas and mountains of Santa Barbara, as well as portions of Oxnard. Wind speeds will be 30-45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Now is the time to bring in any items that can be easily blown over.

Winds will calm by Thursday afternoon, but may pick up on Friday and come from the northeast, resulting in dry, Santa Ana winds.

Overall, we have a great second half our work week to look forward to and keeping a close eye on those winds.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
local forecast
Santa Barbara
Weather
wind alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.