Mild temperatures and gusty winds for first week of March

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A weak trough of low pressure is bringing a minor cooldown for Monday. Temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees with morning clouds. Morning marine layer and clouds may produce drizzle and mist for the beach communities and areas north of Point Conception. It will start to clear by midday.

Temperatures Monday will stay within 60-70 degrees throughout the Central Coast.

Gusty winds will start to increase Monday afternoon, coming from the North West to North East. A wind advisory goes into place for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura county at 3 p.m. Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday for wind speeds of 25-45 mph. There is a chance the wind advisory could be extended for later Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the higher terrain areas will feel the gustiest conditions, so be sure to plan accordingly.

By Wednesday another weak trough will drop through the region, keeping temperatures mild, however it will still be rather pleasant with mostly clear skies. The weekend will be another warm one, with temperatures reaching the 80s!