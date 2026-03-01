St. Joseph gets home game in boys Open Division, Bishop Diego girls hit the road in State playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - St. Joseph High School received the 3rd seed in the Open Division of the CIF State Boys Basketball Championships and will host #6 Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 4th at 7 p.m.

The Knights beat Buchanan 62-34 to make it back-to-back CIF-Central Section Division 1 championships.

St. Joseph (30-2) is ranked 5th in California and Notre Dame (22-7) is #4.

No other local boys basketball team made the State playoffs.

The Bishop Diego High School girls basketball team received the 14th seed in Division 3 and will play at #3 Carlsbad on Tuesday, March 3rd at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title 42-41 over Burroughs of Burbank.

Oxnard is the #6 seed in D3 and will host #11 Canyon.

St. Joseph is the #2 seed in Division 2 and will host #15 Venice on Tuesday.

Also in D2 #8 Camarillo hosts #9 Cathedral Catholic.

The Oak Park Eagles are seeded #6 in Division 1 and will host #11 La Jolla Country Day.