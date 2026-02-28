St. Joseph overwhelms Buchanan to repeat as CIF-CS Division 1 champs
FRESNO, Calif. (KEYT) - The St. Joseph Knights get the repeat with an exclamation point.
Malcom Price drilled five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 32 points as the Knights routed Buchanan 62-34 to make it back-to-back CIF-Central Section Division 1 championships.
Stanford-bound Julius Price, Malcom's older brother, added 13 points while Williams Sacre pulled down 11 rebounds.
The Knights led 34-16 at the half and 54-24 after three quarters.
St. Joseph now turns their attention to the CIF-State Open Division playoffs that begin next week.