St. Joseph overwhelms Buchanan to repeat as CIF-CS Division 1 champs

ST JOES WINS BACK TO BACK TITLES.00_00_08_22.Still002
Malcom Price was the Player of the Game after scoring 32 points
FRESNO, Calif. (KEYT) - The St. Joseph Knights get the repeat with an exclamation point.

Malcom Price drilled five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 32 points as the Knights routed Buchanan 62-34 to make it back-to-back CIF-Central Section Division 1 championships.

Stanford-bound Julius Price, Malcom's older brother, added 13 points while Williams Sacre pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Knights led 34-16 at the half and 54-24 after three quarters.

St. Joseph now turns their attention to the CIF-State Open Division playoffs that begin next week.

