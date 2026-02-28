Skip to Content
Santa Maria loses heartbreaker to Coalinga in CIF-CS D5 final

SANTA MARIA LOSES HEARTBREAKERS TO COALINGA.00_00_28_28.Still002
Free throw gives Coalinga second CIF title in past three seasons
Published 10:14 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KEYT) - Tucker Corona sank a free throw with .2 left on the clock to give Coalinga a 63-62 win over Santa Maria in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game.

It was a gut-wrenching ending for a Santa Maria team looking for their first CIF crown in 60 years.

The Saints led by as many at 15 points in this game.

Tied at 62 Santa Maria had the ball but they lost the ball and Corona was fouled going for a layup.

He missed the first free throw before sinking the second one to set off a wild celebration.

