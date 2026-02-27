Cal Poly avoids being no-hit but falls in 11 innings to #25 USC

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Mustangs lost a pitcher's duel to #25 USC as they suffer their fourth straight loss.

The game was scoreless until the top of the 11th inning when the Trojans broke through with six runs to stay undefeated in a 6-0 victory.

The Trojans are now 9-0 on the year and three USC pitchers nearly combined to no-hit the Mustangs. Nate Castellon broke up the no-no with an infield single up the middle with one out in the top of the 11th inning. Alejandro Garza followed by hitting into a game-ending double play at Cal Poly falls to 4-5 on the season.

Reigning Big West Pitcher of the Week Griffin Naess turned in another outstanding performance on the mound. He pitched 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing just 4 hits while striking out 7.

But USC countered with Mason Edwards who worked 7 hitless innings, striking out 10 Mustangs. Reliever Sax Matson pitched 3 perfect innings and struck out 5. Diego Velazquez pitched the 11th but did give up the lone Cal Poly hit.

Jack Basser drove in the first two runs of the game with a ground ball double just past the first base bag.

Maddox Riske added a 2-run single in that six-run uprising for USC who has taken the first two games of this series.

Game 3 is Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.