Another fantastic ‘Flora Friday’ as UCSB wins 5th straight game

Nate Vargas celebrates 2-run homer in fifth inning
Published 8:09 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - More Friday fun for Gauchos ace pitcher Jackson Flora.

He was fantastic for the third straight Friday to start the season as UCSB beat Utah 7-2 to extend their winning streak to five games.

Flora pitched seven innings allowing just 1 run on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts as he moves to 3-0 on the season.

The Gauchos(6-2) backed Flora with plenty of offense highlighted by a 2-run double in the second inning by Cole Kosciusko and a 2-run home run in the fifth inning by Nate Vargas.

The 3-game series continues on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

