DP boys lacrosse stage furious rally and beat Oaks Christian in overtime
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
Dos Pueblos 10, Oaks Christian 9 (OT): Austin Fauver scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 9 and Dylan Wooten scored early in overtime to complete the comeback for the Chargers.
DP trailed the Lions 5-1 after the first quarter and 8-4 after the third quarter before staging a furious rally to win their first game on the year.
DP (1-2) was led on offense by Fauver who scored 4 goals. Wooten had 2 goals and 3 assists.