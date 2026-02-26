Skip to Content
DP boys lacrosse stage furious rally and beat Oaks Christian in overtime

164302985_img_8122 (1)
Courtesy photo
DP trailed for almost the entire game but pulled out the victory in overtime
Published 12:14 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Dos Pueblos 10, Oaks Christian 9 (OT): Austin Fauver scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 9 and Dylan Wooten scored early in overtime to complete the comeback for the Chargers.

DP trailed the Lions 5-1 after the first quarter and 8-4 after the third quarter before staging a furious rally to win their first game on the year.

DP (1-2) was led on offense by Fauver who scored 4 goals. Wooten had 2 goals and 3 assists.

Mike Klan

