UCSB works extra innings to beat LMU

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) - Five UCSB pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts as the Gauchos outlasted Loyola Marymount 5-3 in 11 innings for their fourth straight win.

Despite the solid work on the mound, the Gauchos trailed 2-1 heading into the 9th inning but Noah Karliner took care of that with one swing of the bat. He led off with a home run to right and this game would go to extra innings tied at 2.

Each team plated a run in the tenth inning and UCSB took the lead in the 11th inning on a wild throw to first base on a bunt by Corey Nunez. The error allowed Nick Husovsky to score and the Gauchos added another run on a sacrifice fly by Cole Kosciusko.

UCSB pitching did not allow a hit to the Lions until the eighth inning and LMU only totaled 3 hits all game.

Gauchos starter Josh Jannicelli pitched 3 2/3 innings allowing a run without the aid of hit and he struck out seven.

Reliever Donovann Jackson pitched three innings of shutout ball without allowing a hit and he struck out 5.

Raymond Olivas, Chase Hoover and AJ Krodel followed on the mound and held the Lions in check.

Krodel pitched the final two innings to get the win, giving up just one hit and striking out two.

UCSB is now 5-2 on the year and play their next 8 games at home starting Friday against Utah with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.