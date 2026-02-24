CIF Regional Girls Water Polo: San Marcos pulls out nailbiter, Santa Barbara loses heartbreaker

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF SoCal Water Polo Championships Division 1: San Marcos 7, Bishop's 6: Junior Shea Estabrook snapped a 6-6 tie by scoring a goal with just :34 seconds to play to give the Royals a road win over San Diego's top team. Harvard-bound goalie Bethany King made 11 blocks for San Marcos who improved to 27-7 on the season.

USC-bound Charlotte Raisin and sophomore Ella Grube each scored 2 goals for the Royals.

Oaks Christian 16, Beckman 13: The Lions, who won the CIF-Southern Section Open Division championship last weekend, will host San Marcos in a CIF-Regional semifinal on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Division 2: Carlsbad 10, Santa Barbara 9: Standout sophomore Jules Horton scored a game-high 6 goals for the Dons who finish their season at 26-10. Madison Thomas scored the final two goals for the visiting Lancers, the game winner coming with :56 seconds left to snap a 9-9 tie.

(Rose Nelley scored the first three goals for the Dons. Entenza Design).

The game was tied at 2 after one quarter and Rose Nelley's third goal of the game put the Dons up 3-2 early in the second quarter.

Horton scored back-to-back goals to push the lead to 5-2. Her third goal in the second quarter helped the Dons to a 6-4 halftime lead.

Horton scored one a goal in the third quarter but the Dons were down 8-7 after three quarters.

The star Horton tied the game at 8 early in the fourth quarter and her highlight-reel backhanded goal with 4:15 remaining put Santa Barbara up 9-8.

But the offense dried up from there with Horton just missing some contested outside shots as time was winding down.

(Jules Horton put on an offensive show for the Dons scoring her team's final 6 goals. Entenza Design).