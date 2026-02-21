UCSB lacks finishing touch again and lose second straight overtime game

HONOLULU, Hawai'i (KEYT) - UCSB could not hold onto a late lead in regulation and lost in overtime at Hawai'i 78-75.

The Gauchos led 66-61 with 3:11 to play in regulation but the Rainbow Warriors outscored them 7-2 the rest of the way.

Marvin McGhee IV grabbed an offensive rebound and scored an inside basket with 7 seconds left to put UCSB up 68-66. McGhee scored 12 points and collected 11 rebounds for UCSB who slipped to 10-7 in the Big West.

But Harry Rouhliadeff made a lay up in the closing seconds to tie it at 68.

The game went to overtime after Aidan Mahaney's shot from half court bounced off the rim.

UCSB took a 74-73 lead with 2:45 left in overtime on a driving lay up by Hosana Kitenge.

But Hawai'i closed overtime outscoring UCSB 5-1 and they are in a 3-way tie for first place in the Big West with Cal State Northridge and UC Irvine at 11-5.

Dre Bullock led the Rainbow Warriors with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Colin Smith scored 19 points with 8 rebounds for UCSB who lost earlier in the week to CSUN in overtime.