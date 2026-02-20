Flora and Hoover ground Pilots as UCSB wins home opener

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Gauchos ace pitcher Jackson Flora allowed just one run in five innings of work and reliever Chase Hoover dominated in a four-inning save as UCSB won their home opener 4-1 over Portland.

Flora gave up a solo home run to the Cole Katayama-Stall to lead off the third inning but he was able to work around trouble in the second and third innings.

The junior struck out six batters to improve to 2-0 on the year.

San Marcos High School alum Chasee Hoover pitched 4 scoreless innings out of the bullpen allowing just 2 hits while striking out 5 batters to earn his second save on the young season.

As for the offense Rowan Kelley had two hits, knocked in a run and scored a run.

Ball State graduate transfer Nick Husovosky hit his third home run on the year, a solo shot to left to give the Gauchos a 4-1 lead.

UCSB is 2-2 on the season and will host the Pilots on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. and on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.