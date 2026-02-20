Cal Poly continues to be ‘Giant Killers’ in Big West with latest win at Hawai’i

HONOLULU, Hawai'i (KEYT) - Add another Big West front runner to the Mustangs hit list.

Hamad Mousa scored a game-high 24 points as Cal Poly knocked Hawaii out of a first place tie in the Big West with an 86-75 road win.

The Rainbow Warriors are now a 1/2 game out of first place in league behind UC Irvine who is 11-4 in conference. Cal Poly beat Irvine last week as well as rival UCSB and is now riding a three-game win streak.

Besides his scoring, Mousa also collected nine rebounds for the Mustangs (12-16, 8-8 Big West Conference). Cayden Ward added 19 points and notching six rebounds. Peter Bandelj finished with 12 points while Troy Plumtree had 10 points and three steals.

The Mustangs had a two-point lead with 6:30 remaining, but went on a 15-5 run to create a buffer for the win.

Dre Bullock led the Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Hawaii also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Isaac Johnson. Hunter Erickson finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

(The Associated Press assisted with this story).