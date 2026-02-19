Water Polo CIF-SS Semifinals: San Marcos falls to #1 Mater Dei; Santa Barbara advances to D2 finals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-SS Open Division Semifinal: Mater Dei 18, San Marcos 14: USC-bound senior Charlotte Raisin and sophomore McKenna Stuart each scored 4 goals as the Royals pushed the #1 ranked Monarchs before losing in Irvine. The 14 goals are the most scored against Mater Dei this year. Lily Bordofsky added three goals for the Royals who will continue their strong season next week in the CIF-Regional SoCal Championships. Mater Dei plays defending champion Oaks Christian in Saturday's final.

CIF-SS Division 1: San Clemente 14, Agoura 8

CIF-SS Division 2: Santa Barbara 8, Murrieta Valley 6: The Dons erased an early 3-1 deficit to advance to the finals. With the game tied at 3 Jules Horton scored back-to-back goals in the second quarter and the Dons led 5-3 at halftime.

(Horton gave the Dons the lead for good in the second quarter. Entenza Design).

Freshman Luna Morancey added two third quarter goals as the Dons extended the lead to 7-4.

(Morancey scored a team-high 3 goals. Entenza Design).

Freshman Violette Bailey finished off the scoring with her second goal of the game to put the Dons up 8-4 with under 3 minutes remaining.

The Dons will play La Serna in the championship game on Saturday at Mount San Antonio College.