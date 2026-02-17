Many happy returns: Clippers rookie and Cal Poly alum Kobe Sanders sees Mustangs end losing streak to UCSB

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Kobe Sanders received a huge ovation when he was introduced during the rivalry game over the weekend between Cal Poly and UCSB.

Afterwards the 2024 Cal Poly graduate Sanders was applauding the current Mustangs after they snapped a 17-game losing streak to UC Santa Barbara with an 89-79 victory. Sanders never beat the Gauchos in his four seasons at Cal Poly(2020-2024) as the Mustangs notched their first win in this series since January of 2018.

"Feels like home, I mean everyone brought great energy when they saw me," began the 23-year old Sanders. "Just to see the guys go out and compete tonight, beat our rivals Santa Barbara, meant everything to me. Everyone is playing together, playing great basketball soyou love to see that."

Sanders earned All-Big West honors as a senior at Cal Poly leading the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

After graduating Cal Poly with a degree in kinesiology in 2024, Sanders went to the University of Nevada as a graduate transfer.

He was named third team All-Mountain West scoring close to 16 points per game during the 2024-'25 season.

Sanders was selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2025 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks who traded his rights to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He has made an impact during his rookie season for the Clippers, averaging 7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The 6'8 shooting guard has also been a solid defender and is playing over 21 minutes per game.

"A lot of people counted me out, a lot of people didn't see me getting many minutes and I have been blessed with the opportunity so just trying to put on for smaller schools and you know smaller cities," smiles Sanders.

Sanders has been so effective for the Clippers that earlier this month they gave him a new contract. He is no longer on a two-way deal but rather a standard 2-year NBA contract worth 2.3 million dollars.

The longshot from Cal Poly is certainly making the most of his shot in the NBA.