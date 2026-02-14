Skip to Content
San Marcos knocked out of CIF D2 playoffs by hot-shooting Rancho Verde

Conlan and the Royals could not soar over the Mustangs
Published 12:31 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Visiting Rancho Verde put on a shooting clinic at the Thunderhut.

The Mustangs went 15-of-22 from the three-point line as San Marcos was eliminated in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs 84-69.

Guards Charles Knight and Ivan Don-Willies each made six 3-pointers as Rancho Verde advances to the CIF-SS quarterfinals where they will host Hesperia.

The Royals led 35-31 at halftime as junior Aidan Conlan scored 16 of his team-high 25 points before the break.

But the Mustangs scored the first 15 points of the second half to lead 46-35 midway through the third quarter.

Knight, who finished with a game-high 28 points, outscored the Royals in the third quarter himself 15-14 as Rancho Verde led 64-49 and never were threatened.

Samaj Carter added 21 points and Don-Willies tallied 20 for the winning Mustangs.

San Marcos seniors Koji Hefner and Brody Green scored 21 and 16 points respectively in the final high school basketball games of their outstanding careers.


(Green (above) and Hefner helped lead the Royals to a 22-7 record this year. Entenza Design).

