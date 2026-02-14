Raisin leads San Marcos into CIF-SS Open Division semifinals in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Charlotte Raisin was not going to lose her final home game in high school.

The USC-bound superstar scored a game-high 8 goals and had 7 steals as San Marcos beat Corona del Mar 17-11 in a CIF-Southern Section Open Division crossover game.

(Raisin played her best defensive game of the season in the win. Entenza Design).

With the victory the #5 seed Royals advance to the semifinals and will play #1 seed Mater Dei on Wednesday at Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

After trailing 2-0, the Royals scored six unanswered goals to lead 6-2 with over 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

Raisin scored twice in that run as did rising sophomore star Jade Pattison. Fellow sophomores McKenna Stuart and Ella Grube also added a goal as the Royals took control of the game.

From there Raisin added three more goals and the Royals led 9-4 at halftime.

(San Marcos played solid defense with Harvard-bound senior Bethany King making six blocks. Entenza Design).

(Jade Pattison added two more second half goals to give her four in the game. Entenza Design).

Stuart finished with two goals while Michigan-bound senior Sophie Yonker and junior Shea Estabrook also scored goals after halftime.

Raisin finished off the game in style with a steal and she swam 3/4 of the length of the pool and fired in her 8th and final goal.