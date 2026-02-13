DP girls water polo loses heartbreaker to Agoura in CIF-SS D1 quarterfinal

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - This loss is going to sting for awhile.

Dos Pueblos played an outstanding second half but the horse was already out of the barn.

A furious DP comeback came up inches short in a 10-9 loss to Agoura in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal.

Devereaux Wigo, who had a game-high five goals for DP, lofted an outside shot as time expired that was knocked around at the cage but did not cross the goal and the season ended for the home Chargers.

DP got behind 6-2 after the first quarter but star goalie Reagan Mack entered the game to begin the second quarter and steadied the defense the rest of the way.

Mack was not 100 percent as she is dealing with an injured shoulder but down by four goals she gave it try and she was outstanding.

Dos Pueblos trailed 9-5 at the half but Mack only allowed one second half goal.

Mack made several key saves including stopping a penalty shot early in the fourth quarter as well as a spectacular one-handed block with just over two minutes remaining.

With Mack shutting down the Agoura attack, Dos Pueblos chipped away at the lead.

Wigo had two goals in the third quarter and one more early in the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-8.

Keira McAvoy scored her second goal of the game with 4:05 left and DP was down just 10-.

But despite several good scoring opportunities Dos Pueblos just could not tie it up and they finish a strong season at 19-8.